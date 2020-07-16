Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 862 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Apple comprises 12.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,381,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,139,000. Finally, NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.66.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.90 and a 200-day moving average of $306.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

