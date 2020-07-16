KickToken (KICK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $281,000.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $694,251.53 and approximately $281,000.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, CoinBene, Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.11 or 0.04974352 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002832 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033324 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,065,857,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,526,830,224 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, KuCoin, CoinBene, Mercatox, P2PB2B, Gate.io, OOOBTC, ABCC, Dcoin, Exmo, TOKOK, Coinsbit, Bilaxy, COSS, ProBit Exchange, BitMart, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

