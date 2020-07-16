Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives $26.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Keyera from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Keyera from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. Keyera has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.