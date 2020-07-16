Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine cut shares of Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEGX opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Key Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $169.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.93.

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $2.16. Key Energy Services had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 709.51%. The company had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Key Energy Services will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

