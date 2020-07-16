Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Twitter by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twitter by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $2,690,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Twitter by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. China International Capital cut their price target on Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $287,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,239 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.