Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 426.7% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 22.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors stock opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $169.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.13 and its 200-day moving average is $121.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Benchmark lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.