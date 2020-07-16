Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes $224,000 Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $396.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $402.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.65. The firm has a market cap of $166.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.75.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.