Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 94 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.58 and a 200 day moving average of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

