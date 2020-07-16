Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 200 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $190.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

