Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $12,002,000. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $6,181,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $307.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

