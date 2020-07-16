Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,129 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after buying an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,093,652,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.42.

Shares of BABA opened at $248.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $632.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

