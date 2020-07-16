Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,095 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after acquiring an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,529,000 after acquiring an additional 119,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,794,000 after acquiring an additional 96,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $204.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.63.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

