Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,821 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.