Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE JCI opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

