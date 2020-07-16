Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,444.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,362.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,576.36. The company has a market cap of $1,038.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,555.61.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

