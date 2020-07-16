Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 3,797 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.8% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

