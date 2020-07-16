Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 868 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 295.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

