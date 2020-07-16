Kenneth Decubellis Sells 20,000 Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Kenneth Decubellis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kenneth Decubellis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, June 22nd, Kenneth Decubellis sold 20,000 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $51,200.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Kenneth Decubellis sold 100,000 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $315,000.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Kenneth Decubellis sold 156,968 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $386,141.28.

AESE stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.07. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AESE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.