Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 380 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Shares of KMR stock opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.37) on Tuesday. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 1.96 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 292 ($3.59). The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 209.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 218.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.81.

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Elaine Dorward-King purchased 3,600 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £7,596 ($9,347.77). Also, insider Michael Carvill purchased 30,606 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £64,272.60 ($79,095.00). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 45,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,038.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.