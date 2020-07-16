Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given New GBX 370 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 370 ($4.55) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

LON:KMR opened at GBX 195 ($2.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.08. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.96 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 292 ($3.59). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 218.44.

In related news, insider Michael Carvill purchased 30,606 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £64,272.60 ($79,095.00). Also, insider Steven McTiernan purchased 11,627 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £24,881.78 ($30,619.96). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,038.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

