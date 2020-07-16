Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Insider Sells $289,050.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $289,050.00.

Sharon Shacham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $249,000.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.44. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,024,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 47,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 56,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 36,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.