Karl Andrew Kenny Sells 24,000 Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) Stock

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) Director Karl Andrew Kenny sold 24,000 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$13,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,740,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,414,726.48.

Karl Andrew Kenny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Karl Andrew Kenny sold 65,466 shares of Kraken Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$38,336.89.

Shares of PNG stock opened at C$0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.31 million and a P/E ratio of -43.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.38. Kraken Robotics Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.75 target price on Kraken Robotics and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

