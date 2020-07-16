Kansas City Southern (KSU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KSU opened at $152.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.35.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

