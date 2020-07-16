Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Down 1.3%

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.43, approximately 50,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,181,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

