Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.08% and a negative net margin of 1,578.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KALA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,917,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,890 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 12.17. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

