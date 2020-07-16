Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

KDMN opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $673.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 813.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Kadmon by 343.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kadmon by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kadmon by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kadmon by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

