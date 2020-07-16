K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €8.00 by Baader Bank

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €8.00 ($8.99) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.06) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.98 ($7.84).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €6.26 ($7.03) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.21. K&S has a 52 week low of €4.50 ($5.05) and a 52 week high of €16.43 ($18.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.63.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

