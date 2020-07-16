K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €4.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.06) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.18) target price on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. K&S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.98 ($7.84).

Get K&S alerts:

SDF opened at €6.24 ($7.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €5.96 and a 200-day moving average of €7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.70. K&S has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.05) and a 12-month high of €16.43 ($18.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.63.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.