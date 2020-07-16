Jupiter Price Down 60.3% Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 34.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $5,022.70 and approximately $1,985.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 60.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.59 or 0.01957591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00090373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00192422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000989 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000206 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 13,600,388 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

