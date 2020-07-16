JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. lowered shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

