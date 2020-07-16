JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.09.

NYSE:JPM opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

