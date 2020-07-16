JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $293.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.09.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

