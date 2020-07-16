JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,863,000 after buying an additional 1,029,205 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average of $108.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

