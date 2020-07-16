JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lowered by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $127,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $299.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.