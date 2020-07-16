JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 210

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 460 ($5.66) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

HTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hunting from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hunting from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 288.64 ($3.55).

Get Hunting alerts:

HTG stock opened at GBX 214.80 ($2.64) on Tuesday. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 148.90 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 568 ($6.99). The company has a market cap of $354.29 million and a PE ratio of 9.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

In other Hunting news, insider Richard Hunting sold 18,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.66), for a total transaction of £38,880 ($47,846.42).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.