JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 210

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 460 ($5.66) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.
HTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hunting from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hunting from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 288.64 ($3.55).
HTG stock opened at GBX 214.80 ($2.64) on Tuesday. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 148.90 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 568 ($6.99). The company has a market cap of $354.29 million and a PE ratio of 9.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.
Hunting Company Profile
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
