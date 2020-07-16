Joshua Bixby Sells 20,000 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $1,923,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,533,451.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $214,800.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $231,400.00.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 227.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth $57,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

