Joshua Bixby Sells 20,000 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $1,923,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,533,451.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 26th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00.
- On Friday, May 29th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00.
- On Friday, May 1st, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $214,800.00.
- On Friday, April 17th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $231,400.00.
Shares of Fastly stock opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 1.18.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 227.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth $57,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.