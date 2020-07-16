Jon Evans Sells 3,000 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $950,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jon Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 13th, Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00.
- On Tuesday, April 14th, Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00.
Shares of PAYC stock opened at $286.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.36 and its 200-day moving average is $272.77. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,940,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
