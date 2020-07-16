Jon Evans Sells 3,000 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $950,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jon Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $286.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.36 and its 200-day moving average is $272.77. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,940,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

