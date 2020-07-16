Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JOUT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

JOUT opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $889.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $93.69.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $163.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.46 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

