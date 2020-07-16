Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,500 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 3,500 ($43.07) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JMAT. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 2,700 ($33.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.84) target price (down previously from GBX 3,500 ($43.07)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($33.23) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,650 ($32.61) to GBX 2,450 ($30.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 2,050 ($25.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,525 ($31.07).
JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,327 ($28.64) on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,614 ($19.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,399 ($41.83). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,135.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,290.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32.
In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Doug Webb acquired 2,400 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,054 ($25.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,296 ($60,664.53). Also, insider Anna Manz acquired 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,152 ($26.48) per share, with a total value of £387.36 ($476.69). Insiders have bought 2,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,768 over the last quarter.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
