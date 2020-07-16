Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,500 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 3,500 ($43.07) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JMAT. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 2,700 ($33.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.84) target price (down previously from GBX 3,500 ($43.07)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($33.23) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,650 ($32.61) to GBX 2,450 ($30.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 2,050 ($25.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,525 ($31.07).

JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,327 ($28.64) on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,614 ($19.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,399 ($41.83). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,135.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,290.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 199.20 ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 197.10 ($2.43) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Matthey will post 24172.9983537 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Doug Webb acquired 2,400 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,054 ($25.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,296 ($60,664.53). Also, insider Anna Manz acquired 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,152 ($26.48) per share, with a total value of £387.36 ($476.69). Insiders have bought 2,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,768 over the last quarter.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

