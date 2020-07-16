Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $375.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

