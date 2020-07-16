Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Decreased by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

JNJ stock opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.87. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

