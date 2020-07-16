Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.58 and its 200-day moving average is $143.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

