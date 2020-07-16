Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.2% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.87. The firm has a market cap of $375.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

