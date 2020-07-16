John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 467 ($5.75) to GBX 282 ($3.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 605 ($7.45) to GBX 365 ($4.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 353.50 ($4.35).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 205.10 ($2.52) on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100.90 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 560.80 ($6.90). The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 269.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In related news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £4,146.24 ($5,102.44). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £2,514.60 ($3,094.51).

John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

