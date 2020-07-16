John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 467 ($5.75) to GBX 282 ($3.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 605 ($7.45) to GBX 365 ($4.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 353.50 ($4.35).
Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 205.10 ($2.52) on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100.90 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 560.80 ($6.90). The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 269.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.
