JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LGIH. TheStreet raised LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

LGIH opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.32. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,093.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

