Jim Steele Sells 5,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $165,448.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Jim Steele sold 5,821 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $101,110.77.

On Monday, June 29th, Jim Steele sold 5,878 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $94,400.68.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jim Steele sold 14,551 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $261,772.49.

On Monday, June 15th, Jim Steele sold 5,677 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $85,949.78.

On Monday, June 1st, Jim Steele sold 5,692 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $90,787.40.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jim Steele sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $910,800.00.

YEXT stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.58. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Yext by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,955,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,031,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

