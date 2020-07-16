Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0186

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 34.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $146,750.34 and $229,803.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045820 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.27 or 0.04980556 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033325 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

