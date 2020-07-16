Jennifer Rock Sells 5,371 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $338,910.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,977.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $42,328.98.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $57.85 on Thursday. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 36.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Zillow Group by 63.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

