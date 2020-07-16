Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WFC. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

WFC stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 42.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 869.7% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 170,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 152,650 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 89,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

