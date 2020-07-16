Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.92). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.81.

NYSE SPR opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 25.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 7,503.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 189,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 186,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,323,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 215,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 81,087 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

